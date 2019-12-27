|
CHRISTNER LINDA M. (LOSKOCH)
Age 72, of Mars, on December 24, 2019. Beloved sister of Dorothy (late Dick) Watenpool, Debbie (late Chuck) Zellhart, and Anthony (Rose) Loskoch; loving aunt of Richard, Randy, Charles, Christina, Anthony, and Nicole; also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. A graduate of University of Pittsburgh, Linda was an accountant specializing in the field of worker's compensation. She enjoyed traveling, loved Cardinals, and collecting antiques. Viewing and services private. In lieu of flowers, donations to copdfoundation.org. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, Bakerstown. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019