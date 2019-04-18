|
KIRKPATRICK LINDA M. (STRATEMEIER)
Age 61, of Washington Twp., formerly of Penn Hills, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 35 years to Doug Kirkpatrick; mother of Douglas Kirkpatrick; sister of Jane (Mike) Ferrero, George (Sheryl) Stratemeier and Michael (Judy) Stratemeier; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Entombment in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019