LINDA M. (STRATEMEIER) KIRKPATRICK

KIRKPATRICK LINDA M. (STRATEMEIER)

Age 61, of Washington Twp., formerly of Penn Hills, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 35 years to Doug Kirkpatrick; mother of Douglas Kirkpatrick; sister of Jane (Mike) Ferrero, George (Sheryl) Stratemeier and Michael (Judy) Stratemeier; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Entombment in Greenwood Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
