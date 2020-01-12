Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA M. MURRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA M. MURRAY Obituary
MURRAY LINDA M.

Age 66, of Verona (formerly of Penn Hills), passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Frances (DeRiggi) Pappa; loving mother of Bryan (Christie) Murray; grandmother of Liam, Madison, Noah, and Sydney; dear sister of Margaret (Monte) Will, Lou (Lesley) Pappa, and Richard Pappa. Linda loved cats and had a strong faith. Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -