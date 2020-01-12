|
|
MURRAY LINDA M.
Age 66, of Verona (formerly of Penn Hills), passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Frances (DeRiggi) Pappa; loving mother of Bryan (Christie) Murray; grandmother of Liam, Madison, Noah, and Sydney; dear sister of Margaret (Monte) Will, Lou (Lesley) Pappa, and Richard Pappa. Linda loved cats and had a strong faith. Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020