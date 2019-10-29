Home

Age 76, of Bethel Park passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late A. Charles Sullivan. She leaves behind her daughter, Deborah (William) Holden and son, William (Cheryl) Sullivan; five grandchildren, Nicholas and Anthony Holden, and Jillian, Kate and Cassidy Sullivan; her brother, Richard (Carol) Pollak; nephew and niece, Greg (Erin) Pollak and Laura (Jason) Sturges. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.  A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019  at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home,  a blessing service will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens.  Entombment will take place in the Peace Mausoleum. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
