|
|
DUDA LINDA MARIE
Linda Marie Duda, of Williston, OH and formerly of Heidelberg, PA, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Luther Home of Mercy, Williston, where she had lived for the past 22 years. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on April 1, 1951 to John S. and Ann (Kanai) Duda. Linda had worked her entire life in sheltered workshops in Pennsylvania and later in Ohio. While in Ohio she worked for Riverview Industries in Oak Harbor, OH, Genesis Community Center in Northwood, OH and most recently she attended the Oasis Day Program at Luther Home. She was a very happy person who lived a very full and rich life and was well known and loved by her family at the Luther Home of Mercy. Linda is survived by her sisters, Barbara Nattrass and Sandra Sledd and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Duda. A memorial service for Linda will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, in the Chapel of the Luther Home of Mercy, 5810 N. Main St., Williston, Ohio 43468. Interment will be in the Chartiers Cemetery, Carnegie, PA, at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Luther Home of Mercy. The ROBINSON-WALKER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY OF GENOA, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020