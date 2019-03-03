GRIMSHAW LINDA PINKERTON (HETZLER)

Age 76, passed peacefully surrounded by family on the evening of March 1, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 28, 1942, Linda graduated Avalon High School in Pittsburgh in 1960 and she attended Robert Morris College in that city. She was a more than loving mother and grandmother (Grandma Linda), daughter, sister and aunt. She lived everyday courageously and with an abundance of spirit. When she loved, she loved fiercely. She was most proud of her three daughters and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orion Pinkerton and Jean McCandless Pinkerton. Her illuminating presence and memory will continue to be cherished by her daughters, Jennifer L. Hetzler Murphy, Susan E. Hetzler Glynn (Kevin), Victoria L. Hetzler Kennon (Scott) and her daughter by choice Christie L. James Kay (John); her grandchildren, Taylor Edwards, Madison Edwards, Bayleigh Glynn, Bryce Kennon, Chloe Murphy, Kaitlyn Glynn, Brynne Murphy, Mackenzie Kennon, Caroline Kennon, Cullen Kay and Christopher Kay. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Pinkerton Grine (Robert); and brother, James Orion Pinkerton (Connie). Aunt Linda was loved and adored by nieces and nephews; Tammy Braham, Kristen Derieg, Elizabeth Pinkerton, Clifford and Jonathan Pinkerton. We will celebrate our mother's life Saturday, March 23rd, at 2 p.m. at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in a fund created in mom's memory that support seniors at facilities in Greenville who do not have families. Please send donations to Jarvis Memorial United Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858. Please make checks out Jarvis United Methodist Church and write "LPG Caring Hearts" on the memo line. Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL SERVICE & CREMATORY, Greenville, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at:

