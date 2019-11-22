|
ALLEN LINDA RAY
Age 77, Pleasant Hills, passed away on Monday, November 18, after battling a brain tumor for many years. She is survived by her sister, Janet Ingram and her three grandchildren, Analise, Jacqueline and Levi Pruni. Lin was an exceptional person who went more than out of her way to be a caring friend for all those around her. A lifelong teacher, she continued to be a mentor and caregiver long after her retirement. She taught her grandchildren how to drive, comparison shop, and enter the world with a sense of purpose. Lover of dogs, good cuisine and Steelers football, her fierce and vibrant personality will be forever missed. She requested no funeral service, only for her loved ones to celebrate her life after she'd gone. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
