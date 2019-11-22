Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA RAY ALLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA RAY ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN LINDA RAY

Age 77, Pleasant Hills, passed away on Monday, November 18, after battling a brain tumor for many years. She is survived by her sister, Janet Ingram and her three grandchildren, Analise, Jacqueline and Levi Pruni. Lin was an exceptional person who went more than out of her way to be a caring friend for all those around her. A lifelong teacher, she continued to be a mentor and caregiver long after her retirement. She taught her grandchildren how to drive, comparison shop, and enter the world with a sense of purpose. Lover of dogs, good cuisine and Steelers football, her fierce and vibrant personality will be forever missed. She requested no funeral service, only for her loved ones to celebrate her life after she'd gone. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -