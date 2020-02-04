|
|
GOLDSTEIN LINDA RENEE (LASSER)
Age 66, of Squirrel Hill, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Treasured wife of 41 years of Bob Goldstein; mother of Beth (Jeremy Goldman) and Michael (Maggie Cann); grandmother of Hannah Skye Goldman and Lila Gwendolyn Goldstein. After attending Taylor Allderdice High School, Linda went on to earn her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Michigan, graduating as part of the Mortar Board Honor Society. Linda was a devoted wife and mother and very proud new grandmother. Linda is also survived by her beloved aunt, Ilene (Jacobson) Weil; mother, Bernice Lasser; and brother, Jay Lasser. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sophie (Fireman Danovitz) Hersh; father, Harold Lasser; and brother, Mark Lasser. Services will be at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at noon. Visitation one and one half hour prior to services (10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.) Interment Tree of Life Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Institute (www.amazingkids.org) or Humane Animal Rescue (www.humaneanimalrescue.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020