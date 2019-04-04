Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA RUTH (GARTZ) BURNS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LINDA RUTH (GARTZ) BURNS Obituary
BURNS LINDA RUTH (GARTZ)

Age 61, of Carnegie, went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side, on Monday, April 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Gartz; mother of Michael (Jennifer) Massimino and Daniel Burns; two grandchildren; two step- grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; and one late grandson; sister of Pat (Glenn) Wolfgang, Mary Lee Kight, Robert (Dianne) Gartz and Richard Gartz; also survived by 17 nieces and nephews. Linda was employed by WorkWell in Carnegie for 20 years and was an active member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, North Fayette Twp. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1000 Crossroads Drive, Oakdale, PA 15071. Inurnment with private Service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crossroads Church. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.


leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now