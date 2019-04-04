BURNS LINDA RUTH (GARTZ)

Age 61, of Carnegie, went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side, on Monday, April 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Gartz; mother of Michael (Jennifer) Massimino and Daniel Burns; two grandchildren; two step- grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; and one late grandson; sister of Pat (Glenn) Wolfgang, Mary Lee Kight, Robert (Dianne) Gartz and Richard Gartz; also survived by 17 nieces and nephews. Linda was employed by WorkWell in Carnegie for 20 years and was an active member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, North Fayette Twp. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1000 Crossroads Drive, Oakdale, PA 15071. Inurnment with private Service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crossroads Church. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.

leohenneyfuneralhome.com