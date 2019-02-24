Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA HERBOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA S. HERBOLD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LINDA S. HERBOLD Obituary
HERBOLD LINDA S.

Of Shaler Twp., on February 20, 2019, Mrs. Herbold was the beloved wife of Stephen Herbold; mother of Kevin Herbold (Marisa) of Shaler Twp., Timothy Herbold of McCandless Twp.; daughter of Shirley Carothers McGonigle and the late Robert McGonigle; sister of Jean Platt of West View, Robin Bevan (Randy) of Ross Twp. Services and Interment were Private. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at:


permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now