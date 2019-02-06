Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
LINDA S. KLEIMAN


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LINDA S. KLEIMAN Obituary
KLEIMAN LINDA S.

Beloved wife, mother, aunt, and friend, of Wilkinsburg, formerly of Oakland, passed away Friday night. Born on December 29, 1950, she was a graduate of Schenley High School and Carlow University. Before retiring, she worked for PNC. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Griffith; daughters, Lara and Jessy; and sister, Judy. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, February 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington Ave., Swissvale. Donations in Linda's name may be made to Humane Animal Rescue.


www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
