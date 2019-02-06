|
KLEIMAN LINDA S.
Beloved wife, mother, aunt, and friend, of Wilkinsburg, formerly of Oakland, passed away Friday night. Born on December 29, 1950, she was a graduate of Schenley High School and Carlow University. Before retiring, she worked for PNC. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Griffith; daughters, Lara and Jessy; and sister, Judy. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, February 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington Ave., Swissvale. Donations in Linda's name may be made to Humane Animal Rescue.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019