LINDA (MASSIMINO) SNIDER

Age 72, of Pittsburgh, PA., peacefully passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by parents Babe and Carol Massimino, sister Donna Rae Petrelli and husband Ian Jerrold Snider. She is survived by her three favorite children, Stori (Kristen) Snider, Britin (Michael) McGuire and Ashley (Brian) Omahne. Loving Nana to her six grandchildren, Baylee and Jack McGuire, Ian, Sam, Luke and Jack Snider. Pretty Aunt Lindy to nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by a family full of Italians. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 15216, (412) 531-4000. A "celebration of life" party will be held at a later date. Family members can be contacted for more details.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
