Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church
On Thursday, September 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Harold and Patricia Bishop; mother of Scott James Warman and Diana Lynn Sapp; sister of Melissa Ann Heagy and Kimberly Ann Caracci; grandmother of JesseJames Warman; fiance of Steve Neczypir; aunt of Harold Neczypir. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Parastas Service in Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
