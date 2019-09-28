|
WARMAN LINDA (BISHOP)
On Thursday, September 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Harold and Patricia Bishop; mother of Scott James Warman and Diana Lynn Sapp; sister of Melissa Ann Heagy and Kimberly Ann Caracci; grandmother of JesseJames Warman; fiance of Steve Neczypir; aunt of Harold Neczypir. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Parastas Service in Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019