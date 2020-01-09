|
|
SIMPRONIO LINDSEY
Age 30, unexpectedly on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved mother of Kinsley Victoria. Daughter of Wayne Simprono (Sylvia Zavolta) and Dawn M. McQuillan (Gary Interval); sister of Kelly Simpronio (David). Survived also by Nunny. Family will receive visitors, Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 where there will be a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to the family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020