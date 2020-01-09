Home

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
SIMPRONIO LINDSEY

Age 30, unexpectedly on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved mother of Kinsley Victoria. Daughter of Wayne Simprono (Sylvia Zavolta) and Dawn M. McQuillan (Gary Interval); sister of Kelly Simpronio (David). Survived also by Nunny. Family will receive visitors, Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 where there will be a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to the family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
