Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Resources
LINO DIVITO Obituary
DIVITO LINO

Lino DiVito, 87, of Hopewell, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born in Bugnara, Italy, a son of the late Pasquale and Filomena DiVito. Lino immigrated to the United States in 1946 to begin a new life in America. In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Army Corp of Engineers where he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict and two additional years in the Army Reserve until his honorable discharge. He was a great patriot of this country. After serving in the military, he met his beloved wife Lucy Camardese. He worked for LTV formerly Jones Laughlin Steel Corporation as an electrician until he retired. He enjoyed gardening, sports and socializing with his friends. The most important thing he enjoyed of all was sitting around the table with his family drinking his homemade wine and discussing current events. Lino was a loving husband, father and doting grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale and Filomena DiVito; sister, Giovanni and her husband, Giovanno Primivera. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lucy (Camardese) DiVito of 62 years; a daughter, Linda (DiVito) Kennedy and her husband, Patrick; his sons, Pat DiVito and his wife, Patricia (Maguire) DiVito; Daniel DiVito and his wife, Lisa (Cotter) DiVito and son, Michael DiVito. Survivors also include his grandchildren, Shawn Kennedy, Lauren Kennedy, Marina (DiVito) Nath and her husband, Gregory, Alec DiVito and Jennifer DiVito; great-grandchildren, Gianna; twins, Julianna, Cora, and Aria. Visitation Friday 2-4, 7-9 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday (Feb. 1) Time Later. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with Military Honors. Family welcomes flowers or suggest donations in his name to Allegheny General Hospital Neuroscience Institute.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
