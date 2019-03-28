|
LEVI LISA A. (MAZZOCCHETTI)
Age 58, of Crafton Heights, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Samantha (Raven) Fuchs and Emily Levi; daughter of the late Joseph and Lois (Ross) Mazzocchetti; sister of Joseph (Denise) Mazzocchetti; companion of Gary Turner; her loving pets Charlie, Molly, Zoey and Mickey; also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019