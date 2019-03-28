Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
LISA LEVI
LISA A. (MAZZOCCHETTI) LEVI

Age 58, of Crafton Heights, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Samantha (Raven) Fuchs and Emily Levi; daughter of the late Joseph and Lois (Ross) Mazzocchetti; sister of Joseph (Denise) Mazzocchetti; companion of Gary Turner; her loving pets Charlie, Molly, Zoey and Mickey; also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
