LISA ANN (CONNER) COX

Age 53, of Penn Hills, born November 5, 1965, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Mother of Amanda Clara Cox; wife of the late John B. Cox; daughter of Clara (Russo) and the late Gilbert D. Conner; sister of Kenneth M. (Victoria) Conner and Daniel G. (Holly) Conner; also survived my many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
