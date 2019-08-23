|
COX LISA ANN (CONNER)
Age 53, of Penn Hills, born November 5, 1965, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Mother of Amanda Clara Cox; wife of the late John B. Cox; daughter of Clara (Russo) and the late Gilbert D. Conner; sister of Kenneth M. (Victoria) Conner and Daniel G. (Holly) Conner; also survived my many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Interment private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019