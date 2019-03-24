HERBICK LISA ANN

Age 63, of Bridgeville, PA, passed away peacefully March 21, 2019, with her three children by her side. Born to the late James and Dolores Palumbo on June 20,1955. Lisa graduated from Baldwin High School in 1973 and later from Robert Morris University – Pittsburgh. Lisa is survived by her three devoted children: Natalie, Joseph (Jill), and Lauren Herbick; her sister, Denise (Edward) Ahrndt; and brother, James (Nancy) Palumbo; many nieces and nephews; and countless dear friends whose lives were enriched by her unconditional love and loyalty to those she cherished most. In her earlier years, Lisa worked as a clerk at the Allegheny County Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh. Residents of the Bridgeville community would also remember her smiling, welcoming face during her near 20 years at the offices of Dr. Fatigati/Nalin Associates. Of all her callings in life, Lisa treasured her full-time role as Mom to her three children above all. She often proudly said her greatest accomplishments in life were Natalie, Joseph and Lauren. Her children all agree that their Mother was the greatest blessing in their respective lives, as well. Their mother was the definition of a selfless, loving, loyal person who sacrificed of herself all for the well-being and happiness of her children. Family and friends have always recognized Lisa's beauty— the beauty of her soul, her kindness, and her unwavering love and devotion to each of them. All who had the blessing of knowing her deeply benefited. The world was a better place for her having lived in it, and we are better for having known her. Lisa fought courageously for three years against Ovarian Cancer. In the end, she did not lose the battle to the disease. She won in the way she lived her life while confronting each and every unimaginable challenge and obstacle. She did so with grace and dignity. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, March 26, from 1-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh PA. A mass honoring the life of Lisa Herbick will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Child Catholic Church, 212 Station Street, Bridgeville, PA.