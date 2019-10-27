Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
LISA ANNE DELLIGATTI Obituary
DELLIGATTI LISA ANNE

 Age 59, of Green Tree, was welcomed home by our Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of Marlene (Stumpf) and the late Donald C. Delligatti; loving sister of Dona, Jill, and Beth; cherished aunt of Heather, Mitchell, Brittany, Lauren and Adam; great-aunt of Adriel and Jada; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and her Southwinds family. Lisa graduated from Pathfinder School and was active with Special Olympics and worked at Parkway Industries. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 1st from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret of Scotland Church. Burial will be private to the family. Memorials in Lisa's name may be made to Southwinds, Inc. 2101 Greentree Rd., PGH, PA 15220 or Animal Advocates, Inc., 35 Wabash St., PO Box 8480, PGH, PA 15220. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
