Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
330 Fourth Ave,
Rankin, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LISA COLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA D. COLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LISA D. COLES Obituary
COLES LISA D.

On Saturday, November 2, 2019. age 64, of Rankin, PA. Survived by cousins, other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on November 13, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 330 Fourth Ave,. Rankin, PA where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Wednesday, 12:00 p.m. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LISA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now