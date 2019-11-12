|
COLES LISA D.
On Saturday, November 2, 2019. age 64, of Rankin, PA. Survived by cousins, other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on November 13, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 330 Fourth Ave,. Rankin, PA where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Wednesday, 12:00 p.m. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019