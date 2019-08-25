Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LISA DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA J. DONOVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LISA J. DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN LISA J.

Age 67, of Pittsburgh, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John T. and LaVerne (Lux) Donovan; cherished sister of Dale J. (Linda), Anne M. (William) Powers, the late Karen E. and Timothy M. Donovan; devoted aunt of Raymond (Eric) Carter; Liam, Brennan and Shaun Powers; also survived by countless dear friends. Lisa was an avid Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan. Her quick wit attracted many and she would admit to all, "I know I'm weird, that's what I like about myself." At Lisa's request, there will be no viewing or visitations and services will be private. Arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES.  www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LISA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.