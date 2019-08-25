|
|
DONOVAN LISA J.
Age 67, of Pittsburgh, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John T. and LaVerne (Lux) Donovan; cherished sister of Dale J. (Linda), Anne M. (William) Powers, the late Karen E. and Timothy M. Donovan; devoted aunt of Raymond (Eric) Carter; Liam, Brennan and Shaun Powers; also survived by countless dear friends. Lisa was an avid Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan. Her quick wit attracted many and she would admit to all, "I know I'm weird, that's what I like about myself." At Lisa's request, there will be no viewing or visitations and services will be private. Arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019