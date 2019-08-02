Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA LEE SAYERS

LISA LEE SAYERS Obituary
SAYERS LISA LEE

Age 64, of North Side, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of 39 years of Thomas W. Sayers; loving mother of Jared (Judi) Sayers; sister of James (the late Linda) Momper, David (Michele) Momper, Robert Momper and the late John (Jeannette) and William Momper, III; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received on Saturday 1-4 and 6–7:30 p.m. at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 388 Center Ave. Pgh, PA 15229 (West View), where a service will be held immediately following visitation at 7:30 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
