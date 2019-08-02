|
|
SAYERS LISA LEE
Age 64, of North Side, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of 39 years of Thomas W. Sayers; loving mother of Jared (Judi) Sayers; sister of James (the late Linda) Momper, David (Michele) Momper, Robert Momper and the late John (Jeannette) and William Momper, III; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received on Saturday 1-4 and 6–7:30 p.m. at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 388 Center Ave. Pgh, PA 15229 (West View), where a service will be held immediately following visitation at 7:30 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019