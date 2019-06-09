BEHANNA LISA M. (KENNY)

Age 35, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2019. Born June 24, 1983, in Kansas City, Missouri, Lisa had roots in both Pennsylvania and Nebraska, and ultimately settled in the Monongahela area where she founded Upstage Studio. Lisa is survived by her beloved husband, Mark Behanna; stepchildren, Emily, Kyle, and Summer; parents, Brian (Brenda) Kenny and Pamela Hopkins; grandparents, Ray (Patty-Lou) Kirich; siblings, Kim, Deborah, and Thomas (Shiloh); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. A beautiful voice silenced, she has gone to join her brother, Keith, and can now rest in peace. Visitation Monday, June 10, 2019, 6-9 p.m. at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at the funeral home, time later. Interment morning of June 11, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery, Hazelwood. Please check the funeral home website for details.