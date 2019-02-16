|
HAMM LISA M.
Age 53, of Pittsburgh, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Sharon Martino; loving mother of Nicole (Trunick) Hamm; and wife of Rick Smith, all who had preceeded her in death. She is survived by family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Log Church, located at 1540 Roseberry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 321-0495.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019