Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Log Church
1540 Roseberry Street
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LISA HAMM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA M. HAMM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LISA M. HAMM Obituary
HAMM LISA M.

Age 53, of Pittsburgh, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Sharon Martino; loving mother of Nicole (Trunick) Hamm; and wife of Rick Smith, all who had preceeded her in death. She is survived by family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Log Church, located at 1540 Roseberry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 321-0495.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.