GINSBURG LISA MARIE

Age 63, of Level Green, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Forbes Regional Hospital Monroeville. Lisa was born in Pittsburgh on May 23, 1955; the daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (Persichetti) Marasco. Lisa was a Clinical Dietician at Kane Hospital, Murray Manor and the UPMC Montefiore Hospital. She was the past president of the Community Women's Club of Level Green, volunteered at the Level Green Fire Dept Bingo, a founding member of the Penn Twp. Fall Festival, a volunteer at the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival and a former Eucharistic Minister with Sacred Heart Church in Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Marasco; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Guido. Lisa is survived by her husband of 19 years Michael H. Ginsburg; her children Jenny Ramien (Mickey) and Michael P. Ginsburg (April) all of Level Green; her grandchildren Alyssa (Dillon), Angeline, Jacob and Freddy Ramien, Emma and AJ Ginsburg; her great-grandson Jayce Stokes; her brother Damian Marasco (Nicoletta) of Plum; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th Street (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. www.dobrinickfhinc.com