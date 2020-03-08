|
MATESIC LISA MARIE (MORTIMER)
Age 54, of Whitehall, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Wife of Michael M. Matesic. Mother of Lindsey A. Matesic. Daugher of Frances A. Mortimer and the late John Mortimer. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 8th from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, March 9th from 4-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m. (Everyone please meet at Church). In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to Reef Relief at Environmental Center and Headquarters, 631 Greene Street, Key West, FL 33040.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020