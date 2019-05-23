Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
LISETTA (BOCCELLA) NOVICKI

LISETTA (BOCCELLA) NOVICKI Obituary
NOVICKI LISETTA (BOCCELLA)

Age 55, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, of Carrick. Beloved mother of Jacob (Becca) Novicki; loving zazza of Ava Grace Novicki; cherished daughter of Mary Ann and the late Virgil Boccella; sister of Virgil (Kim) Boccella; beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Lisetta was an exceptional athlete. She was inducted into the Carrick High School Hall of Fame for Basketball and Softball. After High School, she continued her education and athletic career at IUP, where she lettered in two sports. She spent 26 years working for Pittsburgh public school board, retiring as the chief of safety. Lisetta was diagnosed with brain cancer five years ago but continued to live life to the fullest. She is a true inspiration to her family and friends. Visitations Thursday and Friday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brain Cancer Awareness 5K, C/o 104 Campo Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
