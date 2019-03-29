|
|
DUNAY LIVIA "LEE"
Born in Rankin, PA in 1931, Lee passed away peacefully in Maryland on March 12, 2019. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her brother, Donald DiLucente; three children, Donna Lynn Jordan, Cynthia Jean Stoltz and Paul Kevin Dunay; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents; devoted husband, Paul Dunay, Jr.; and several siblings. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at: Donna Jordan, 1012 Thunderbird Drive, Woodbine, MD 21797. Memorial contributions may be made to: Kenwood Care Assisted Living, 12401 Lime Kiln Road, Fulton, MD 20759.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019