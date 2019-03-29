Home

LIVIA "LEE" DUNAY

Born in Rankin, PA in 1931, Lee passed away peacefully in Maryland on March 12, 2019. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her brother, Donald DiLucente; three children, Donna Lynn Jordan, Cynthia Jean Stoltz and Paul Kevin Dunay; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents; devoted husband, Paul Dunay, Jr.; and several siblings.  Interment private.  Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at: Donna Jordan, 1012 Thunderbird Drive, Woodbine, MD 21797. Memorial contributions may be made to: Kenwood Care Assisted Living, 12401 Lime Kiln Road, Fulton, MD 20759.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
