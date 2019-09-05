|
PIMPINELLA LIVIO "LEE"
Of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Brother of Michelina (Pasquale) Ciano, Tina (the late Alberto) DiClemente, Alex (Janet) Pimpinella and the late Dario Pimpinella; son of the late Antonio Pimpinella and Rose Adipietro; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and his dog, Lucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019