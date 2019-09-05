Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for LIVIO PIMPINELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LIVIO "LEE" PIMPINELLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LIVIO "LEE" PIMPINELLA Obituary
PIMPINELLA LIVIO "LEE"

Of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Brother of Michelina (Pasquale) Ciano, Tina (the late Alberto) DiClemente, Alex (Janet) Pimpinella and the late Dario Pimpinella; son of the late Antonio Pimpinella and Rose Adipietro; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and his dog, Lucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LIVIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now