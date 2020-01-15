Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
HILDBOLD LLOYD R.

Age 62, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of Sheraden, passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia; father of Jessica, Erica and Kara; brother of Patricia McElroy (Lawrence), Roberta Delong (Patrick), Judith Hutchins, Nancy Lupoi (Dominic) and Colleen Murphy (Joseph); also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. FRIDAY. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
