PRATT, SR. LLOYD V.
Age 84, passed away on October 26, 2019. Son of the late Brady and Jenny Pratt; devoted companion of Phyllis Hankins; father of Lamont Woods (Diane), Jennifer Alexander (Desi), Lloyd Pratt, II and the late Cherlynn Elaine Pratt; brother of Mary Mitchell, Edith Smith, and the late Lillian Poole, Betty Walton, Webster, Gene, Brady, Jr., Albert and Carl Pratt; also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4- 8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219 where Funeral Service will on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019