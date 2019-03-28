SPURLOCK REV. LODEMA M.

Went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, age 80, of Swissvale; daughter of the late Shirley and Elaine (Spence) Spurlock; sister of Janet Talbott (the late Paul), the late Geneva Slaven (Garmen), and Betty Davis (Donald); also survived by nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by the Melocchi family and the Pivarnik family. Lodema graduated from Gateway College of Evangelism and was an ordained minister. She was an evangelist and minister at Calvary Apostolic Church in Swissvale for 37 years. She also previously served as Lady Secretary for UPCI PA District. Viewing at WOLFE MEMORIAL, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Friday 6-8 p.m., and also at Calvary Apostolic Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial gifts in Lodema's memory may be given to Calvary Apostolic Church, 2464 Woodstock Avenue, Swissvale, PA 15218.