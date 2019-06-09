|
BRUCKER LOIS A. (FISHER)
Age 80, of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully at UPMC Mercy Hosptial on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Fred J. Brucker; devoted mother of Darryl Brucker, Doreen (Jeff) Iannuzzi, and the late Donna Lynn Brucker-Sberna; grandmother of Megan Iannuzzi-Bechtold and Matt Iannuzzi; sister of Patricia Fisher and John "Jack" (Kathy) Fisher; also survived by six nieces and one nephew. Friends welcome Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 5-6 p.m. WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215 where a Blessing Service will be held at 6 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Concordia Rebecca Residence, 3746 Cedar Ridge Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019