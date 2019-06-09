Home

LOIS A. (FISHER) BRUCKER

LOIS A. (FISHER) BRUCKER Obituary
BRUCKER LOIS A. (FISHER)

Age 80, of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully at UPMC Mercy Hosptial on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Fred J. Brucker; devoted mother of Darryl Brucker, Doreen (Jeff) Iannuzzi, and the late Donna Lynn Brucker-Sberna; grandmother of Megan Iannuzzi-Bechtold and Matt Iannuzzi; sister of Patricia Fisher and John "Jack" (Kathy) Fisher; also survived by six nieces and one nephew. Friends welcome Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 5-6 p.m. WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215 where a Blessing Service will be held at 6 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Concordia Rebecca Residence, 3746 Cedar Ridge Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
