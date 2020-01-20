|
LAMPENFELD LOIS ALBERTA (JONES)
"It's a great life if you don't weaken." Her favorite saying proved true for Lois Alberta (Jones) Lampenfeld. In her nearly 90 years, her strength never waned, she led a wonderful life. On January 18, 2020, we lost the strongest of characters, and the biggest of hearts. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; her parents, Mary and William Jones; her siblings, Wilma, Mary, Thelma, William, Florence (Flo), and John (Jack). She is survived by her five children, Dale (Patricia), Robin (Alison), Timothy, Elizabeth, David (Kathleen); her 16 grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Olivia, Caleb, Charlotte, Liam, Mary, Brooke, Katherine, Troy, Nathan, Luke, Margaret, Hope, Thomas, Georgia; and one great-grandchild, Savannah; as well as nieces, Bonnie (Greg) Alan, Judy Fritz; and her nephew, Bill (Barbara) Jones. Lois accomplished many things in her life. The most important: raising her five children and taking care of her family. In the latter part of their lives, Lois and Alvin went into the restaurant business, opening Silky's Saloon in Squirrel Hill in 1982, before continuing with Silky's Crows Nest and Silky's Pub, all of which Lois enjoyed until her mid-80s, and served as a second home to her entire family. God broke the mold when he created Lois. There won't be another. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. with a service being held at 7 p.m. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)