JONES LOIS ANN
Lois Ann "Loie" Jones, 73, of Penn Hills passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home. Beloved Wife for 49 years of David J. Jones; loving mother of Christopher E. (Kristie) Jones and Jason D. (Melissa) Jones; grandmother of Kasey, Kamryn, Christopher, Crosby, and Cameron; sister of the late Dolores Doak and Earlene Kurtz. Lois was a graduate of the former Helen S. Kaufman School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Shadyside Hospital for many years. Lois enjoyed her grandkids and going shopping. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020