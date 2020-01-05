Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Lois Ann "Loie" Jones, 73, of Penn Hills passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home.  Beloved Wife for 49 years of David J. Jones; loving mother of Christopher E. (Kristie) Jones and Jason D. (Melissa) Jones; grandmother of Kasey, Kamryn, Christopher, Crosby, and Cameron; sister of the late Dolores Doak and Earlene Kurtz.  Lois was a graduate of the former Helen S. Kaufman School of Nursing.  She worked as a registered nurse at Shadyside Hospital for many years.  Lois enjoyed her grandkids and going shopping.  Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
