SIMCIC LOIS ANN (THILL)

Age 92, of Ross, formerly of the North Side, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Lois was the beloved wife of the late John Simcic, with whom she shared a love of travel, baseball, and cards throughout their 61 years of marriage. Lois and John could often be found at their kitchen table playing a hand of Gin Rummy, with the Pirates game playing on both the radio and TV. The pair took pride in teaching the card game to their grandchildren, and every visit to Grandma and Pappap's included either a hand of Gin or a lesson in the newest card game they had learned at the Senior Center. Lois was the proud and loving mother of John "Jake" (Beverly), Carol (Ed) Maletic, and Janet (Ed) McCluskey; sister of Richard (Lynda) Thill, Leonard Thill, Edith (Donald) Nemeth, and the late Albert Thill. Lois found great joy in her grandchildren, Justin (Judy), Amy (Jexx), EJ, Devon, and Dara; and her great-granddaughter, Hadley; as well as many nieces and nephews. Lois' family would like to thank the staff of The Haven at North Hills not only for the wonderful care they provided, but for welcoming Lois into their hearts. Her family grew much larger over the last three years than those named above. Friends will be received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where services will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. Please offer condolences at:

www.schellhaasfh.com