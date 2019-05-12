Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
LOIS ANN (RASK) TILLY

Age 89, of Franklin Park, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Evan C. Tilly; loving mother of Rev. David (Jean) Tilly and Faith Tilly-Fisher and a dearly beloved friend; grandmother of Brianne (Lee) Evans, Devan (Dayna) Tilly and Eryn Tilly; great-grandmother of Leland Evans; sister of Marie (William) Milbert, George (Lois) Rask, and the late Raymond (Jane) Rask, Daniel (the late Sheila, still surviving Joanne) Rask; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Monday 5-9 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church, 1828 Roosevelt Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Lois was an active member of Mt. Nebo Presbyterian Church, and of Mt. Nebo Grange No. 1872. She worked for many years at LNG Smith Accounting. Above all she was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
