HASSETT LOIS B. (SCHNUPP)

Age 90, of Carrick, on Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James T.; cherished mother of Jimmy (Lin), Linda, Mickey (Carol), Kathy, Paul (Andrea), and Rob (Kelly) Hassett and Lois C. "PJ" Martin (Dave); dear sister of the late Elmer, Marie, Rita, Bill, Claire (Galenus), Rosemary (Klos) and Raymond Schnupp; adoring grandmother of Nathan, Jeremy, Becki, Ben, Shea, Elizabeth, Matt and Abby; proud great-grandmother of seven; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services are private as Lois requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the () are suggested. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
