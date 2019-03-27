CONRAD LOIS C.

Age 90, peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, of South Park, formerly of Wilkins Township. Daughter of the late William and Blanche Conrad; sister of Mildred Spatharos, the late Mary Christman, and Bette Fassett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lois retired from Blue Cross after many years of service. LoLo spent the last 12 years living at Mount Vernon Assisted Living of South Park. There she made many friends with both residents and staff who will dearly miss her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to

