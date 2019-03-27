Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS CONRAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS C. CONRAD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOIS C. CONRAD Obituary
CONRAD LOIS C.

Age 90, peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, of South Park, formerly of Wilkins Township. Daughter of the late William and Blanche Conrad; sister of Mildred Spatharos, the late Mary Christman, and Bette Fassett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lois retired from Blue Cross after many years of service. LoLo spent the last 12 years living at Mount Vernon Assisted Living of South Park. There she made many friends with both residents and staff who will dearly miss her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to 


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now