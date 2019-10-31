Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church
2000 O'Block Rd.
Plum Borough, PA
LOIS C. HINCH

Age 84, of Plum Borough, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Catherine Dabkowski; sister, Catherine Hudson; brother, Francis Dabkowski and grandson Justin Lee Hinch. She is survived by her husband, Lee M. Hinch; daughter, Mary Beth (Charles) Martinak; sons, Karl (Jan), Paul (Donna), Mark (Liane) and John (Rita) Hinch; grandchildren, Nathan, Amanda (Nick) Applegate, Kristin, Chad and Luke Martinak, Michael (Stephania), Matthew (Michelle), Charlene (Matt Tibbits) Hinch, Jessica (David) Smith and Sean Hinch; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia (Al) Caparelli; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church, 2000 O'Block Rd., Plum Borough (Everyone please meet at the Church). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Plum Food Pantry, 81 Sandune Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15239, greatly appreciated. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
