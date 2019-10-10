|
MURPHY LOIS "LOI" CAROL
Age 60, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Bethel Park, passed peacefully on October 7, 2019, at home. Loi was born on Nov. 9, 1958, in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of the late William D. and Mildred V. (Lewis) Murphy, Sr. She was the sister of James D. Murphy, Sr. (Jennie Lou) of NY, William D. Murphy, Jr. (Fran) of CA, Jean A. Ingram (late Stanley) of PA, and V. Dale Murphy (Bud) of PA. Loi was the aunt of Luanne, Linda, Jill, Patty, Judy, and Katie and the late James, Jr., along with several great-nieces and newphews. To honor her life, a memorial service will be held on a later date at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243, or to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements entrusted to MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, PA 15110. 412-466-3300.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019