Age 74, of McMurray, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to Gregory Heath; loving mother of Mark (late Beth) Heath, Lori (Kenneth) Thorn and Kathleen Heath; dear sister of Joan (William) Gerstel, Eileen (late Albert) Croskey and Marilyn (William) Brown; cherished grandmother of Aidan Thorn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lois was a teacher in the Bethel Park School District. She graduated from Clairon University and received her Masters degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She was an avid bingo player but her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially the time spent with her sisters. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211) on Sunday from 2-5 p.m., where a service will be celebrated Monday at 9:00 a.m. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Family suggests memorial contributions to the ALS Association of Western PA (http://webwpawv.alsa.org). Please add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019