Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Age 79, of McDonald, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Loving mother of Jeff Diamond of Pittsburgh, Keith (Kimberly) Diamond of Baldwin and Denise (Bill) Snarey of Weirton; she is also survived by her eight grandchildren;four great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Barb) Brown of Germany; sisters, Elizabeth Bruce of Canonsburg, Patty Moreau of McDonald and Sara (Norm) Hughes of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Wilford and Sarah Coughenour Brown; her husband, Benjamin "Hoagie" Diamond; daughters, Debra (John) Alouise and Beth Ann Clarke; brothers, George, Wilford and Ben Brown; and sisters, Grace Sivak, Nellie Bissett and Noreen Ulrich. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Ave., Burgettstown, PA 15021. Services Tuesday, December 17 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the or Starzl Transplant Clinic of UPMC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
