DONAHUE LOIS
Lois Donahue, who was born in Pittsburgh on November 15, 1927, died on Bainbridge Island, Washington on January 15, 2020 at 92 years of age. She was a sweet woman who was greatly loved by her family. The daughter of the late Robert Henry Von Hoene and Martha Jeanette Sauer, Lois attended Atlantic Avenue Elementary School in Forest Hills, and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1945 and in 1950 received a B.S. Degree in Nursing from Duquesne University. During the Korean War, Lois volunteered for active duty as an Ensign in the Navy Nurse Corps, and worked at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida and at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. She was released from active duty as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in November 1953. On June 6, 1953, Lois married the love of her life, Harry, at St. Maurice Church, in Forest Hills. They were married for 60 years, until Harry's death on November 19, 2013. Lois was a longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska where she was member of the Anchorage Health Board and the Anchorage Library Board. Lois is survived by three sons, Sean (Ellen), Michael (Sally Newton), and Christopher (Denise Mestler); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Von Hoene and her brother, Paul Von Hoene (Barbara). Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Funeral Friday. Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral 10 a.m. freyvogelfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020