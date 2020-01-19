Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
LOIS E. GOGOLYA

Age 73, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Duquesne, on January 18, 2020. She was born April 4, 1946 in McKeesport to the late Joseph and Anna (Seiiterlin) Gogolya. She worked in the accounting department at US Steel. Lois liked to read and was a dog lover. She is survived by many longtime friends. Visitation Tuesday, January 21st from 12-6 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne 412-466-3300, where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Rev Nick Mastrangelo officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
