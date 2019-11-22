|
LESIKIEWICZ LOIS EDNA (KENITZ)
Age 89, of Mt. Washington, formerly of the South Side, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Kenitz and the late Andrew Lesikiewicz; daughter of the late John and Marcella Ruppert DuScheid; loving mother of Tom (Annie) Kenitz, Mike Kenita (Ruth Thompson), Marci (Regis) Paschel; sister of the late Donald DuScheid; grandmother of Kim, Chad, Ellen, Michael (dec.); great-grandmother of Cali, Malia, and Tyler. Lois was a 12 year active resident of St Justin Plaza, former active member of St. Michael's church, judge of elections, avid bingo player and enjoyed going to the casino, but most importantly she loved being with her many friends and family. Friends welcome SUNDAY 2-8 p.m., WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave, Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. MONDAY in St. Mary of the Mount Church. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019