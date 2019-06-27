Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Millvale, PA
LOIS ELEANOR HERBERT LASLAVIC

LOIS ELEANOR HERBERT LASLAVIC Obituary
LASLAVIC LOIS ELEANOR HERBERT

Age 89, of Shaler Twp., on Monday, June 10, 2019, Mrs. Laslavic was the beloved wife of the late Robert Laslavic; mother of Marilee Ann Oesterling (late George) of Shaler Twp., Kathleen Ann Laslavic of Oakland, Donald R. Laslavic (Donna) of Butler; daughter of the late Herman and Eleanor Herbert; sister of Eleanor Palermo (late Frank) and predeceased by three siblings; grandmother of Natilee A. and Nathaniel S. Oesterling, Trinity Laslavic; great-grandmother of Sloan and Victoria. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Millvale. Arrangements were by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
