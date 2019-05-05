EMLER LOIS (SCOTT)

During the early morning hours of April 27, 2019, Lois Scott Emler went to be with her Lord and Savior, where she was met by her mother, Theola Melvina, father, Judson King Scott, sister, Edna and her daughter, Judy. Born May 7, 1922 in Donora, Pennsylvania and resided in Pittsburgh area most of her life. She graduated from Wilson College with a bachelor's degree and University of Pittsburgh with a master's degree. Lois was a dedicated teacher for over 40 years. She taught at St. Edmunds Academy, Moss Side, Fulton, Regent Square, Sterrett and Mineado schools in Pittsburgh. Lois was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Lois is survived by her partner and best friend of more than forty years, Holton "Dick" Yarnall and by her son, Jay and daughter-in-law, Lorraine; her son-in-law, Fred; four granddaughters, Kisa, Mandy, Laura and Catherine; and five great-grandchildren. For full obituary and Service details please visit www.Kyperfuneralhome.com