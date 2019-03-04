HOFF LOIS H.

Age 82 of Moon Twp., passed away March 2, 2019. Lois was born in Pittsburgh, September 20, 1936 to the late Elmer and Mildred Kampmeier. She retired from Robert Morris University after 30 years as a purchasing assistant in the University Library. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Raymond J. Hoff, she is survived by her beloved sons, David (Colleen) and Mark (Maureen); her sisters, May (Donald) Blough, Mary (the late Thomas) Miller and Alice Kampmeier; also four nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed for her compassion and deep love of her family. Viewing is private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited Thursday at 10 a.m., in St. Margaret Mary Church, burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangement by COPELAND MOON TWP., FUNERAL HOME.