Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS HOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS H. HOFF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOIS H. HOFF Obituary
HOFF LOIS H.

Age 82 of Moon Twp., passed away March 2, 2019. Lois was born in Pittsburgh, September 20, 1936 to the late Elmer and Mildred Kampmeier. She retired from Robert Morris University after 30 years as a purchasing assistant in the University Library. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Raymond J. Hoff, she is survived by her beloved sons, David (Colleen) and Mark (Maureen); her sisters, May (Donald) Blough, Mary (the late Thomas) Miller and Alice Kampmeier; also four nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed for her compassion and deep love of her family. Viewing is private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited Thursday at 10 a.m., in St. Margaret Mary Church, burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangement by COPELAND MOON TWP., FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now